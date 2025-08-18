Death toll in fire at enterprise in Russia’s Ryazan Region climbs to 20 — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. As of 7 a.m. Moscow time (4 a.m. GMT) on August 18, 20 people have died and 134 have been injured in an emergency at an enterprise in the Shilovsky District in the Ryazan Region in central Russia, the regional crisis center said.

Earlier, 14 fatalities and 135 injured individuals were reported.

"As of 7 a.m. on August 18, as a result of an emergency situation in the Shilovsky District, 20 people have died. There have been 134 injured, with 31 patients remaining in hospitals in Ryazan and Moscow, 103 of those injured are undergoing treatment on an outpatient basis," the crisis center said in a statement.

It is noted that search-and-rescue operations continue.

On August 15, a fire broke out in one of production facilities at an enterprise in the Shilovsky District in the Ryazan Region in central Russia. A crisis center on dealing with the aftermath of the emergency situation was established.