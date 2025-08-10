Over 30,000 people in Japan receive evacuation alerts due to threat of landslides

TOKYO, August 10. /TASS/. Over 30,000 residents of the largest Japanese island of Honshu received evacuation alerts due to the threat of landslides that may be caused by heavy rainfalls, Japan’s TV broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

The country’s authorities recommended the evacuation mainly to residents of small settlements in mountainous areas.

Heavy rains also halted high-speed train traffic between the city of Hiroshima on Honshu Island and the city of Fukuoka on the neighboring Island of Kyushu.