Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off Kamchatka coast

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 1. /TASS/. A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was recorded off the Kamchatka peninsula coast at approximately 11:57 p.m. local time (11:57 a.m. GMT), the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

"The magnitude was 6.2. <…> The intensity in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky reached 3 points, according to preliminary estimates," the statement said.

The epicenter of this latest aftershock was located 212 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of about 24 km, making it one of the most significant tremors following the initial July 30 earthquake.

A major earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka on the morning of July 30, marking the strongest seismic event in the area since 1952. According to official data, the quake had a magnitude of 8.8, while the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service recorded it at 8.7. The main quake was followed by multiple aftershocks measuring magnitude 5.0 or higher. The regional Health Ministry reported one person injured. Authorities in Kamchatka Territory declared a state of heightened alert, while the Severo-Kurilsky District of Sakhalin Region imposed a state of emergency. The earthquake triggered a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean, prompting alerts from Japan, the United States, and the Philippines.