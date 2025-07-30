Eleven earthquakes rock Russia’s Kamchatka within one hour

VLADIVOSTOK, July 30. /TASS/. Eleven earthquakes shook the area off the coast of Kamchatka within just over an hour, the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.

According to seismologists, the magnitude of the earthquakes ranged from 4.2 to 5.5. There have been no reports about their perceptibility yet.

On the morning of July 30, a powerful earthquake occurred off the coast of Kamchatka. It was the strongest since 1952. According to the authorities, its magnitude reached 8.8. However, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported that it was 8.7. A series of aftershocks followed, with a magnitude of 5. According to the regional Health Ministry, one person was injured. The earthquake triggered a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean, as announced by authorities in Japan, the United States and the Philippines.