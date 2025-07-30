Russian man found dead in Istanbul with garbage bag on head: What we know

ISTANBUL, July 30. /TASS/. Police in Istanbul have found the body of a Russian man in the woods with a garbage bag on his head, according to DHA news agency.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

The circumstances

- The body was found in a wooded area of the municipality of Sariyer in the Bahcekoy region, DHA news agency reported.

- According to DHA, the body of a young man was found with a garbage bag on his head.

- Presumably, the young man is Russian: he held a note in Russian.

- The body was discovered on the morning of July 28.

Personality

- The Istanbul police were able to identify the deceased as a 20-year-old Russian citizen, a native of Chechnya, Usman Amriyev, from documents found on the man.

- Three years ago, Amriyev arrived in Turkey and studied for some time at the University of Kutakhya.

- Amriyev moved from Kutakhya to Istanbul, where he studied at a private university in the Kagithane district and lived in a dormitory in the Sisli district.

Government reaction

- The Russian consulate general in Istanbul told TASS that it is preparing to put in a request to the law enforcement agencies in connection with reports of the incident.

- The police are investigating the causes of the young man's death, DHA news agency reports.