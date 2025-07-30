Tsunami threat in Kamchatka lifted — local government

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The tsunami warning in Russia’s Kamchatka has been canceled, regional Emergencies Minister Sergey Lebedev reported.

"Our colleagues from the Hydrometeorological Center have canceled the tsunami alert. This does not mean people should immediately rush to the coast to look at the waves, but the warning has indeed been lifted," Lebedev was quoted as saying on the regional government’s Telegram channel.

A strong earthquake occurred this morning near the shores of Kamchatka, with its magnitude reaching 8.8, according to various estimates. It became the strongest earthquake since 1952. Later, seismologists recorded strong repeated earthquakes with a magnitude of between 5.1-5.8. According to the regional health ministry, several people sought medical assistance, with the number of calls to ambulance teams increasing. A wall collapsed in a kindergarten in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky with no casualties. A regional headquarters has been deployed to coordinate the actions of departments and services. A tsunami wave about 30 cm high resulting from the Kamchatka quake reached the northern part of Japan. The port of Severo-Kurilsk in the Sakhalin Region and a fishing enterprise were flooded by a tsunami wave.