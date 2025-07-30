13 tremors with magnitude of 5, 6 recorded within hour off Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Thirteen tremors with a magnitude of 5 and 6 were registered near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Moscow time, the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Telegram.

In the morning, a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka, the magnitude of which, according to various estimates, reached 8.8. It became the strongest earthquake since 1952.

A series of aftershocks of magnitude 5 followed. According to the regional Health Ministry, there are victims, and the number of calls for ambulance crews has increased. Part of the facade of a kindergarten in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky collapsed. The government has set up a regional headquarters to coordinate the work of services and agencies.