Office building partially collapses in Russia’s Yekaterinburg, no casualties reported

YEKATERINBURG, July 29. /TASS/. An office building in Russia’s Yekatirenburg has partially collapsed, with no casualties reported so far, the regional Health ministry said.

"At 4:43 p.m. local time [11:43 a.m. GMT — TASS], the dispatcher of the Territorial Center for Disaster Medicine in the Sverdlovsk Region received reports of a structural failure at an office building located at 6 Martovskaya Street in Yekaterinburg. <...> As of now, there is no information about any casualties," the ministry stated on its Telegram channel.

Two ambulance teams and a disaster medicine unit have reportedly been dispatched to the scene, with the situation being personally monitored by Deputy Head of the Municipal Health Department Tatyana Savinova.

Eyewitnesses from a nearby autoshop told TASS that they observed several vehicles blaring sirens speeding towards the partially collapsed building, which houses an auto repair shop, an inspection station, a furniture factory, a construction company and a transport logistics firm.