BERLIN, July 27. /TASS/. Several people died and several more were injured after a passenger train derailed in south-west Germany, the DPA agency reported, citing a police spokesman.

According to the Bild newspaper, two train cars went off rails at six in the evening near the city of Riedlingen, some 158 kilometers west of Munich. There were about 100 people aboard. "At least three were injured," a police spokesman said.

Details were not immediately available.