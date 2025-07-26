Fragments of downed UAV fall on apartment building in Bryansk, no casualties

BRYANSK, July 26. /TASS/. Fragments of a downed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) have fallen on a non-residential building and an apartment building in Bryansk, causing no casualties, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

"Ukrainian terrorists carried out another UAV attack on the territory of our region last night. As one of the air attacks was repelled fragments of the downed drone fell on a non-residential building and an apartment building in the Sovetsky district of Bryansk," he wrote.

No damage was found as the sites of the debris fall were inspected. "There are no casualties," he noted.