Wreckage of crashed plane in Russia’s Far East covers one hectare — emergency services

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, July 25. /TASS/. The wreckage of the An-24 passenger aircraft that crashed in Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region on July 24 is scattered over an area of one hectare, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"The wreckage of the plane and the bodies of those who died in the crash were found on a territory of one hectare on a mountainside in the hard-to-reach taiga area," the source said.

On July 24, the An-24 passenger plane crashed during the second approach to land at Tynda Airport in the Amur Region. There were 48 people on board, including crew. All those on board died in the crash.

The wreckage was found on a mountainside 16 kilometers from the city of Tynda. A state of emergency has been declared in the Amur Region. A criminal investigation is underway.