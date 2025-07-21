Heavy rain in Moscow Region causes another bridge collapse

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. A second bridge has collapsed in the Moscow Region due to heavy rainfall today, operational services told TASS.

"In the Istrinsky district, heavy rain and rising water levels caused the collapse of a bridge over the Pesochnaya River. Several houses have been cut off from road access," the agency source said.

Access to the Sysoyevo Park cottage settlement has been disrupted. Operational and municipal services have been dispatched to the scene.

Earlier on Monday morning, rains washed out a bridge in the Naro-Fominsky district, cutting off part of the village of Aleksino as well as the Vereyskoye and Isma cottage settlements from road access.