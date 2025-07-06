At least 10 people injured after plane crash-lands in Russia’s Siberian Chita Region

CHITA, July 6. /TASS/. At least ten people were injured after an An-2 civilian aircraft crashed in Russia’s Trans-Baikal Region with two of them being in a critical condition, the local Health Ministry branch reported on Sunday.

"A total of 10 injured people with two of them being in a critical condition and eight more suffering from moderate state of injuries," a spokeswoman for the regional hospital told journalists.

Local Emergencies Services reported earlier that an An-2 plane crash-landed some 16 minutes following the take-off in Russia’s Chita District on July 6.