Ukrainian soldiers that plotted attacks in Russia plead guilty to some charges, repent

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen Denis Tkachenko and Alexey Mazurenko, members of a sabotage and reconnaissance group, pleaded guilty to some charges and repented of committing terrorist attacks on Russian military and energy sites, according to their statements at the Second Western Military District Court.

"I believe that my actions were incorrectly qualified by the investigating authorities, as I did not commit any terrorist acts, did not take part in a terrorist group. Perhaps my actions should have been qualified under Article 281 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, as sabotage. I plead guilty to the other crimes and repent," said Lieutenant Tkachenko.

Sergeant Mazurenko made a similar statement.

Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Antonenko, who led the group, pleaded not guilty.