MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The suspects charged in connection with the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall last year were members of three terrorist cells established in Russia by Tajik citizens in the interests of the top Ukrainian political leadership, a spokesperson for Russia’s Prosecutor General’s office said.

The supervisory authority approved the indictment and forwarded the case to the court. The defendants named are Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerzhon Mirzoyev, Mukhammadsobir Faizov, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, Umedzon Soliyev, Mustakim Soliyev, Shakhromdzhon Gadoyev, Zubaidullo Ismoilov, Husein Khamidov, Muhammad Zoir Sharipzoda, Yakubjoni Davlathon Yusufzoda, Nazrimad Lutfulloi, Dzhumakhon Kurbonov, Husein Medov, Dzhabrail Aushev, Alisher Kasimov, Isroil Islomov, Dilovar Islomov and Aminchon Islomov.

"According to the investigators, two wanted Tajik citizens and unidentified individuals, acting in the interests of the top political leadership of Ukraine, organized the activities of three cells of the Vilayat Khorasan group, which is part of the international terrorist organization Islamic State (its activities are prohibited in Russia - TASS). They recruited Tajik citizens Mirzoyev, Fariduni, Rachabilizoda, Faizov, Soliyev, Ismoilov, Gadoyev, Khamidov, Lutfulloi, Kurbonov, Yusufzoda, Sharipzoda, appealing to their religious feelings, and instructed them to commit a terrorist act in Moscow," the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

The Islomovs and Kasimov, accomplices in the crime, transferred money to the terrorists, provided them with an apartment and a car. Medov, Aushev and others produced and handed over weapons and ammunition. The Soliyevs, Ismoilov, Gadoyev, and Khamidov transported weapons and ammunition to the direct perpetrators of the terrorist attack. Lutfulloi, Kurbonov, Yusufzoda and Sharipzoda provided the accomplices with funds.

On March 22, 2024, Rachabalizoda, Fayzov, Mirzoyev and Fariduni committed a terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, shooting visitors with firearms and setting the hall on fire. As a result, 149 people died, and one person is still missing. The attack caused six billion rubles ($71 million) in damage.

The criminal case will be considered on its merits by the 2nd Western District Military Court.