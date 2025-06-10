One killed, four injured in Ukraine’s attack on petrol station in Belgorod — ministry

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. At least four people were injured and one person was killed in the Ukrainian army’s strike on a petrol filling station in Belgorod, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry’s press service reported on Tuesday.

"Preliminary, five people suffered from the attack, one of them died. Rescue workers continue examining and removing the debris," the emergencies ministry said.

Fifty rescuers and 23 units of equipment are working at the site, the ministry specified.

Ukraine attacked the Belgorod Region with more than 80 unmanned aerial vehicles in the past 24 hours. Approximately 110 munitions were launched on the region’s settlements.