Everybody on board plane that triggered emergency transponder in Yakutia found safe

YAKUTSK, June 10. /TASS/. An An-2 plane that activated an emergency location transmitter in Yakutia earlier on Tuesday has been found with everybody on board safe, the Russian Siberian republic’s Environmental Minister Yevgeny Perfilyev reported on Telegram.

"The plane has been found, and everybody [on board] is alive," the official wrote.

At around 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (GMT +3) on Tuesday, contact was lost with the An-2 multipurpose aircraft as the plane operated by MiAn airline was on a mission for forest fire detection. Later, it sent an alarm signal, and Rosaviatsiya, the Russian air transport regulator, dispatched a Mi-8 helicopter to locate the missing plane.