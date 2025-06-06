Air defenses down 10 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow — Mayor Sobyanin

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Ten Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) flying toward the Russian capital of Moscow have been shot down in the early hours of Friday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, said.

"The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense systems have repelled an attack by six drones approaching Moscow," Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.

He later reported that four more enemy’s attack drones en route to Moscow were destroyed as well.

"Air defense forces have destroyed three more drones flying towards the Moscow Region," Sobyanin stated and added in a couple of minutes later in another post that one more Ukrainian UAV was destroyed as well.

"Emergency services currently at work where the debris of the destroyed UAVs landed," he stated.

It was reported earlier that temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been imposed at Moscow airports Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported.