MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The passenger train derailment in the Bryansk Region exposes the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, Andrey Klishas, chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation and Statehood in the upper house Federation Council, said as he called for establishing a large buffer zone.

A passenger train going from Klimov to Moscow derailed on the single-track Pilshino — Vygonichi section at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time (7:44 p.m. GMT) on Saturday after a motor bridge collapsed as a result of an illegal interference in the operation of transport. Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said the train derailed after a blown-up bridge collapsed onto it, killing seven.

"The bridge blow-up and the passenger train derailment in the Bryansk Region show that Ukraine is governed by a group of terrorists," the Russian senator wrote on his Telegram channel. According to him, Ukraine lost its statehood long ago and has since turned into a lawless terrorist enclave without borders or a legitimate government.

"We should respond by establishing a buffer zone, large enough to prevent any terrorist infiltration into our country further down the road. And the land that is still called Ukraine should be completely denazified and demilitarized, with the state being reset," he emphasized.

While railway security in bordering Russian regions "can and should be" enhanced, it will be very difficult to thwart similar tragedies in the future as long as there is a terrorist enclave in the form of Ukraine right next to us, the senator concluded.