Bryansk Region governor says 47 people hospitalized after train derailment

BRYANSK, June 1. /TASS/. As of 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT), 47 people, including three children, have been hospitalized following a road collapse and a train derailment in the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on his Telegram channel.

"As regards those injured in the Vygonichi District, as of 8:00 a.m. Moscow time, 47 people, including three children, were hospitalized. Of those injured, three, including one child, are in a grave condition," he wrote.

According to Bogomaz, an eight-month-old boy injured in the incident will be taken to Moscow.

Earlier, the governor had put the number of those injured in the incident at 66.

Passenger train No. 86 Klimov — Moscow derailed on the single-track Pilshino — Vygonichi section at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time (7:44 p.m. GMT) on Saturday after a bridge collapsed as a result of an illegal interference in the operation of transport, the Moscow branch of Russian Railways reported. Seven people were killed, according to Bogomaz. As many as 180 personnel and 60 pieces of equipment were involved in the rescue operation.