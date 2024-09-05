Fire area at production site in Tula Region increases to 2,000 square meters

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The fire area at the production site in the Uzlovsky District of the Tula Region has increased to 2,000 square meters, the Ministry of Emergency Situations press office told TASS.

"According to the updated information, the ignition occurred in a warehouse. The fire area has increased to 2,000 square meters. The extinguishing operation is complicated by the high fire load of the building: there are motor oil barrels inside," the press office said.

According to the regional Ministry department head Alexey Pavlov, the fire broke out at the motor oil warehouse at the "Plastic" plant.

"The fire has been assigned an elevated difficulty rank," he said.

A total of 48 people and 18 vehicles are involved in the extinguishing operation.

Previously, the Ministry directorate reported that a fire broke out on an area of 300 square meters, which later increased to 1,500 square meters. A firefighting train has been engaged in the extinguishing operation. No one was injured in the fire, and there is no danger of the fire spreading to residential buildings; specialists from environmental laboratories have been dispatched to sample the air for hazardous fumes.