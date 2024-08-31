Number of people injured in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod grows to 46

BELGOROD, August 31. /TASS/. The number of people, injured in the Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod and the Belgorod Region has increased to 46; the condition of one injured child remains severe, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"5 civilians were killed; my heartfelt condolences go to all relatives and close ones. 46 civilians were injured; 37 are currently in hospitals, 7 of them - children. One child is in severe condition, he underwent surgery. The medics will now report on his current condition and on what needs to be done to save his health. Two adult patients are being prepared for transportation to Moscow. We stay in constant contact with the Health Ministry; all necessary aid will be provided," Gladkov said.