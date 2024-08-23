Penitentiary service reports casualties during seizure of room at Volgograd penal colony

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. An operation to free hostages is being carried out in a tight security penal colony in the Volgograd Region, the press-service of the federal penitentiary service FSIN has told TASS.

"At present, measures to secure the release of hostages are being carried out. There were casualties," the FSIN said.

According to the penitentiary service in penal colony N. 19 convicts took prison officers hostage during a meeting of the disciplinary commission.

The exact number of casualties is now being clarified.

The tight security colony IK-19 is located in the town of Surovikino, the Volgograd Region. According to open sources, its capacity is 1,200 convicts.