Seventeen people rescued after Ukrainian attack on ferry in Russia’s Kavkaz port

KRASNODAR, August 22. /TASS/. Seventeen people have been rescued from the water after the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a railroad ferry with fuel tanks in the port of Kavkaz, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

"At the moment 17 crew members have been rescued. The operation to rescue the rest continues - we need to find two more people. I am grateful to the special emergency services for their efficiency in carrying out search and rescue operations," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Kondratyev, the attack on the ferry carrying fuel is another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on civilian facilities.

At 4:30 p.m. Moscow time [1:30 p.m. GMT], the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a railroad ferry with 30 fuel tanks moored in the port of Kavkaz, Temryuksky district head Fyodor Babenkov reported. According to the local operational headquarters, the ferry caught fire there. A total of 101 people and 34 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. Later it was reported that the ferry sank in the water area of the port from the damage, there are no fire hotbeds on the territory of the port itself. Information about the victims is being clarified.