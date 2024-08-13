IAEA fails to name cause of fire at ZNPP cooling tower after another inspection

VIENNA, August 14. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), whose experts once again examined a cooling tower of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Tuesday, failed to name the cause of fire there in a statement, published on its website.

"The evidence gathered reinforces our conclusion that the main fire seems unlikely to be at the base of the cooling tower," the report quoted IAEA Director General Grossi as saying.

After studying the photos and footage of the cooling tower’s interior, the team concluded that "no foreign objects or materials were visible" on them.