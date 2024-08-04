Over 40 Ukrainian drones destroyed in Russia’s Kursk Region during day

KURSK, August 4. /TASS/. More than 40 Ukrainian drones were destroyed in border areas of Russia’s Kursk Region, the region’s acting governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"Forty-two Ukrainian drones were destroyed and jammed by firearms and electronic warfare means in border areas during the day," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Smirnov, drones attacked the Sudzha border crossing and the villages of Gornal, Guyevo, Nikolayevo-Daryino, and Kurilovka. The village of Krasny Pakhar came under a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops. No one was hurt.