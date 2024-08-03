Explosion reported at defense facility in Serbia

BELGRADE, August 3. /TASS/. An explosion rocked the Krusik defense industry enterprise in the Serbian city of Valjevo, the company reported, adding that three employees were injured.

"On August 3, 2024, three people were injured in the mine manufacturing facility, while working with a primer. It was not a large-scale incident, and therefore more harm to people’s health and material damage could be avoided," the company said.

A medical facility in Valjevo said that the victims sustained "superficial skin injuries", as well as hearing impairments.

Krusik is one of Serbia’s largest defense companies, which in particular manufactures munitions, anti-tank missiles and mortars.