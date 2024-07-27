Kialim settlement free from water after dam burst

CHELYABINSK, July 27. /TASS/. Kialim settlement in the Chelyabinsk Region is fully freed from water after the dam burst at the Kialim water storage, the Russian Ministry of Emergencies said on its Telegram channel.

"Water returned to the river course. Rescuers of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies are monitoring the situation with the use of drones and eliminating consequences of the washout on the filled-up dam section at the Kialim water storage," the ministry said.

Authorities also authorized traffic to both sides on the Miass - Karabash - Kyshtym road, which was flooded yesterday because of the dam failure, the press service of the Main Department of Interior for the Chelyabinsk Region said.