US sentences Russian citizen Marchenko to three years in jail — lawyer

NEW YORK, July 18. /TASS/. The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York sentenced Russian citizen Maxim Marchenko to three years in prison on charges of smuggling dual-use microelectronics into Russia, his lawyer told TASS.

"[He] was sentenced to 36 months. No appeal will be taken," the lawyer said.

The defense, however, believes that Marchenko "should have received a sentence of time served and be permitted to return home with his family."

"We continue to maintain that the government has exaggerated the seriousness of what Mr. Marchenko did," the lawyer added.

US authorities arrested Russian citizen Maxim Marchenko on charges of purchasing dual-use microelectronics in violation of the sanctions regime in September 2023. In March, he pleaded guilty on one count of money laundering and one count of smuggling dual-purpose goods.