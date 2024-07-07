Six people injured during first bull run at San Fermin festival in Spain

MADRID, July 7. /TASS/. At least six people were injured while taking part in the first running of the bulls this year as part of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, the regional department of the Red Cross reported in its X account.

The race started at exactly 08:00 local time (06:00 GMT) and lasted about three minutes.

The festival in honor of the patron saint of Navarre, Saint Fermin, will last about a week. It features daily running of the bulls (encierro), during which hundreds of people, chased by freed animals, run down a narrow street for several minutes.

Both local residents and tourists can take part in the race. Often, some of them, when running away from the bulls, deliberately keep a minimum distance from the animals to spice up the event. Those who do not dare to participate in the encierro can watch the spectacle from a safe place. Every year during the festival there are cases of injuries to race participants.