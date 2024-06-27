Search for ATACMS fragments in Sevastopol after Ukrainian attack to take at least 2 days

SEVASTOPOL, June 27. /TASS/. The search operation for dangerous objects that could have ended up in the littoral zone after the Ukrainian missile attack on Sevastopol is complicated due to sea swell and will last for at least two days, says Alexey Krasnokutsky, Director of the Sevastopol public security department.

"Both the park, the beach territory and the waters still remain closed. The weather slows us down, there is sea swell, and the waters will be scanned for at least the next two days," the official said.

He pointed out that the sub-munitions scattering area of ATACMS missiles was rather large, but a significant part of the territory has been inspected already. Meanwhile, some missile fragments could have travelled farther than the specialists presume, and Krasnokutsky called on the people to pay attention to suspicious metal fragments, and to contact emergency services if such fragments are discovered.

He also noted that the greatest threat is posed by small metal balls, filled with shrapnel and explosives - these are the elements that inflict damage and it is these elements that Russian National Guard and Ministry of Emergency Situations specialists are looking for. Previously, the Ministry reported that three dangerous objects have already been discovered.

On June 23, Ukraine attacked Sevastopol’s civilian infrastructure with ATACMS tactical missiles with cluster payload. Four missiles were downed, while the fifth detonated over the city. Over 150 people were injured and four were killed in the attack. The Investigative Committee of Russia initiated a criminal case over charges of a terror attack.