Weather balloon neutralized in Russia’s central Kaluga Region — authorities

KALUGA, April 18. /TASS/. An unmanned balloon discovered in the Tarussky district of the Kaluga Region in central Russia on April 17 was neutralized, with no injuries or damage reported, local authorities reported on Thursday.

"Yesterday, an unmanned balloon was discovered in the Tarussky district. As of now, the object has been neutralized. There are no victims or damage," District Administration Head Mikhail Golubev said on his Telegram channel.

The area around the discovered balloon was cordoned off and residents of nearby houses were evacuated, he said.