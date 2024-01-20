Russian air defenses down Ukrainian attack drone over Smolensk Region

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Smolensk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.
"At about 23:50 p.m. Moscow time [8:50 p.m. GMT] on January 20, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type drone against facilities on Russian territory was foiled. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by alert air defense forces over the Smolensk Region," the ministry said in a statement.