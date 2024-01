SEVASTOPOL, January 3. /TASS/. A missile has been reportedly shot down over the sea near Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozzhayev said in his Telegram channel.

"According to the city’s emergency response service, no damage to infrastructure was caused," he wrote.

The situation is under the authorities’ control, Razvozzhayev added.

Sevastopol, the main base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, is a target for the Ukrainian military’s repeated attacks.