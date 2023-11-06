Russian armed forces wipe out two drones in Voronezh Region

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Two unmanned aerial vehicles were wiped out in Russia’s Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said.

"The Russian Armed Forces detected and wiped out two unmanned aerial vehicles in the Voronezh Region. There were no casualties or damage on the ground," he wrote on Telegram.

The governor thanked the military for protecting the region’s airspace round the clock, seven days a week.

"I would like to remind civilians that if you see an unmanned aerial vehicle in the sky or on the ground, don’t take photos and post them on social media. Please, do not approach it and call 112 or contact emergency services," Gusev added.