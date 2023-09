MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. An air defense system has repelled a drone attack on Moscow, and no casualties or damage has been reported so far, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"Air defenses in the Istra municipal district repelled a drone attack on Moscow overnight. According to preliminary data, there is no damage or casualties in the area where the debris fell to the ground. First responders are working at the scene," the mayor said on Telegram.