US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 15 times in past day

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace 15 times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Wednesday.

"Aircraft of the so-called US-led international anti-terrorist coalition continues to create dangerous situations in the sky over Syria, performing flights in violation of the deconfliction protocols and violating Syria’s airspace. Fifteen violations of the protocols were reported during the day," he said.

According to Kulit, a pair of F-35 and two pairs of Typhoon fighter jets, as well as an MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, seven times during the day.

"The coalition continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said.