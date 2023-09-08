Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 92 times in past day

DONETSK, September 8. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 92 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, firing over 300 projectiles of various types, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 92 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said in a statement, posted on its Telegram channel. "Three civilians were reported to have been injured. Two of them were male teenagers born in 2007."

"A total of 16 houses were damaged," the statement says.

According to the mission, the armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 71 shelling attacks in the Donetsk area, using MLRS rounds and 155mm artillery shells with a cluster charge. A total of 17 shelling attacks were reported in the Gorlovka direction and four - in the Yasinovataya direction.

Overall, a total of 313 munitions of various types have been fired, the DPR mission added.