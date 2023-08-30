Another drone shot down above Central Russia’s Ryazan Region

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Kiev government made another attempt to attack targets in Russia, sending a drone that was intercepted by Russian air defenses above the Central Russian Ryazan Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"At around 4:00 a.m. Moscow time, the Kiev regime tried to attack facilities on the Russian Federation’s territory with a fixed-wing drone. On-duty air defense units eliminated the drone above the territory of the Ryazan Region," the ministry said.

At around 2:30 a.m. Moscow time, another drone was intercepted in the region.