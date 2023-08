MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. A series of blasts was heard in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region and its administrative center Dnepr early on Thursday, the country’s TSN television reported.

According to Ukraine’s official air raid alert portal, civil defense sirens sounded in the regions of Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkov and Cherkassy, as well as in Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye Region as of 02:50 a.m. Moscow time.