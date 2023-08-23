Prigozhin, Utkin were in plane that crashed in Tver Region — aviation authority

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Russian governmental agency in charge of civil aviation published the names of all passengers and crew members who were on board the Embraer plane that crashed in the Tver Region earlier on Wednesday, mentioning Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin among them.

Other passengers were Sergey Propustin, Yevgeny Makaryan, Alexander Totmin, Valery Chekalov and Nikolay Matyuseyev.

“The flight of the Embraer-135 jet (EBM-135BJ) was performed in accordance with a flight permit issued in due order,” the Federal Air Transport Agency said.