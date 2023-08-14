Russia’s Internal Affairs Ministry puts 3 Ukrainian generals on wanted list

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has placed three Ukrainian generals on a wanted list under a criminal article, including Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Evgeny Moysyuk, who is suspected of shelling Donbass, killing and injuring over 100 people, according to the department's search database.

"Moisyuk Evgeny Georgiyevich. Ukrainian. Wanted under the article of the Criminal Code," the database said, without specifying the article.

Major Generals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Igor Palagnyuk and Andrey Kovalchuk are also on the wanted list in the database of the Ministry under a criminal article.

The Russian Investigative Committee indicted in absentia Igor Palagnyuk, Evgeny Moysyuk, and Andrey Kovalchuk at the end of July. According to the department, they commanded Armed Forces of Ukraine units that shelled Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic settlements in 2016, 2017, and 2019. As a result, over 100 people were killed or injured.