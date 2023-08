ISLAMABAD, August 6. /TASS/. At least 30 people died and more than 80 were injured after a train went off rails in southeastern Pakistan, the Geo News television channel reported on Sunday.

Nine rail cars derailed near the city of Nawabshah in the Sindh province, some 275 kilometers from Karachi.

An investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Pakistani Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique did not rule out an act of sabotage or a "mechanical malfunction.".