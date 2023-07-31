Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 42 times over past day — mission

DONETSK, August 1. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 42 times over the past day, three civilians were killed and 14 more wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes stated on early Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, the DPR mission registered bombardments of eight residential localities in the Donetsk area by the Ukrainian forces that used Tochka-U tactical missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and 152mm and 155mm artillery guns.

As a whole, the Ukrainian military fired 220 munitions against DPR, the mission reported in its statement.

The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded DPR’s populated areas of Donetsk, Gorlovka, Aleksandrovka, Yelenovka, Zaitsevo, Makeyevka, Yasinovataya and Yasinovataya region.