Ukrainian troops shell Lisichansk from HIMARS systems

LUGANSK, June 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have delivered a strike presumably from a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system on residential quarters in the city of Lisichansk, a spokesman for the local law enforcement agencies said on Tuesday.

"Several rockets were fired at Lisichansk. Presumably, from a HIMARS system. Several buildings were damaged. Information about casualties is being verified," he said.

Nearly 800 HIMARS rockets have been fired by Ukrainian troops at the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past year, killing more than 90 civilians.