About 900 residents evacuated over collapse at Kakhovka HPP — authorities

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. About 900 residents of communities flooded following the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant’s dam collapsing have already been evacuated, Novaya Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev told Channel One on Tuesday.

"We relocated everyone and moved out all those people who were directly on the shoreline, moved to a safe place. <...> About 900 people already," he said, noting that "more than enough" temporary accommodation facilities had been opened and people have everything they need.

According to Leontyev, three populated localities in the Novaya Kakhovka municipal district have been completely flooded but he did not specify which ones.

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on Tuesday, presumably using Olkha multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Slide gate valves on the plant’s dam collapsed as a result of the shelling, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water.