Ukrainian forces use two Storm Shadow cruise missiles in Lugansk shelling — LPR’s mission

LUGANSK, May 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces used in the Lugansk shelling on Friday Storm Shadow cruise missiles, whose transfer to Kiev was announced by the UK on the previous day, the LPR’s (Lugansk People’s Republic) mission to the Joint Center for Coordination and Control of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said on Saturday.

"According to updated information, on May 12, 2023, during a missile attack on the city of Lugansk the Ukrainian armed forces used two Storm Shadow cruise missiles (produced by the UK and France) and one ADM-160B MALD missile (produced by the US)," according to a statement released on the mission’s Telegram channel.

On Friday, the Ukrainian troops attacked Lugansk using two cruise missiles, which left six children wounded.

The LPR’s mission to the Joint Center for Coordination and Control of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes preliminarily said on Friday that the Ukrainians could have used the Grom missile system. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed on Thursday that London was sending Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Kiev.