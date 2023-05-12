Kiev troops fire more than 500 munitions towards DPR over past day

DONETSK, May 12. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the armed forces of Ukraine fired a total of 504 munitions towards populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said early on Friday.

According to data published in the center’s telegram channel, 94 strikes were recorded from the Grad and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems, barreled artillery of 122 and 152 mm caliber, as well as NATO 155 mm caliber. Attacks were made on Gorlovka, Golmovsky, Zaitsevo, Mikhailovka, Ozeryanovka, Kashtanovoye, Yasinovataya, Donetsk (Kievsky, Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Petrovsky districts), Makeevka, Aleksandrovka, Vladimirovka.

As a result of shelling, a man was killed, 15 people were injured, including two girls. 44 residential buildings and seven civil infrastructure facilities were damaged.