Carousel accident in Orenburg was due to mechanical failure – mayor’s office

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Mechanical failure caused the fall of cabins at a carousel in Orenburg’s park on Saturday, the mayor's office told the media.

"The cabins’ fall was due to a mechanical breakdown. Several adults and children were injured. At the moment we know about seven adults and eight children taken to hospitals in the city in different condition," the news release reads.

The mayor’s office cited witnesses as saying that some people preferred not to wait for the ambulances to arrive and took those injured to hospitals on their own. The number of those hurt will be specified. The first two intensive care ambulances arrived at the scene of the incident within 6 minutes. A total of 10 ambulance crews were rushed to the park. Law enforcement and investigative authorities and emergency services are working at the scene.

"There are serious questions to the concession company, which guaranteed the safety of the rides and compliance with all necessary procedures before their launch. Specialists are now to provide their conclusions. It is possible that the concession agreement will be terminated," the mayor's office quotes mayor Sergey Salmin as saying.

Earlier, the police said that 20 people had been injured. Investigators opened a criminal case on the suspicion the services provided failed to meet safety requirements.