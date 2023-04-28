Two civilians killed in car bombing in Belgorod Region — governor

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Two people were killed after driving into a forbidden area in the village of Zhuravlevka in the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"An emergency in Zhuravlevka. According to preliminary information, two civilians went into the forbidden area [by car] and died. The cause of death is being established," he wrote.

According to Gladkov, a task force is working at the site, and further information about the incident is being clarified.